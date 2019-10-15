Tejas Networks Launches World's Largest Disaggregated Packet-optical Switch at India Mobile Congress 2019

Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced the launch of TJ1600S/I, which is the world's largest disaggregated multi-terabit packet-optical switch optimized for 5G, cloud and broadband networks. TJ1600S/I was unveiled by Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon'ble Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India in the presence of Shri Anshu Prakash, Chairman DCC and Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications (DoT) at the India Mobile Congress 2019, New Delhi.

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are honored that Hon'ble Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, has launched TJ1600S/I, our latest packet and optical switching product, at IMC today. TJ1600S/I is a revolutionary product that has been fully conceptualized, designed and made in India and can be deployed in 5G core networks, for interconnecting hyper-scale data centers and to build multi-terabit backbone networks. TJ1600S/I has been developed using an innovative, modular architecture that delivers unprecedented switching capacity in a small footprint, through incremental capex addition in a pay-as-you-grow model."

TJ1600S/I is the latest addition to Tejas's TJ1600 series of carrier-class products for optical aggregation, metro and core networks. TJ1600S/I is a future-proof packet and optical switching product that enables service providers to efficiently handle up to 48 terabits of data traffic while optimizing shelf space and power consumption. Built using a programmable software-defined hardware™ approach, TJ1600S/I extends the significant time-to-market advantage to customers while incorporating new protocols, technologies, and standards.

Mr. Arnob Roy, COO and President-Optical Products of Tejas Networks said, "TJ1600S/I adopts an innovative disaggregated architecture vis-a-vis the traditional industry approach of building large monolithic systems that are highly inefficient in terms of space and power utilization. TJ1600S/I's novel architecture enables dynamic and incremental scaling of switching capacity from a few hundred gigabits to tens of terabits by coupling a central TJ1600S fabric shelf with multiple compact TJ1600I interface shelves in a non-blocking fashion. Unlike traditional chassis-based architectures with design constraints, TJ1600S/I's flexible disaggregated approach will allow the latest advances in optical and semiconductor technologies to be made commercially available to service providers within the shortest period of time."

