CreditVidya Wins the Prestigious 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award

CreditVidya, a leading Fintech firm in India, has been honored as a winner of the prestigious 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia award. The award recognizes the innovations and technologies of the leading startups from Asia.

Red Herring Top 100 Asia enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1000 privately financed companies each year in Asia. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these upcomers. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize companies such as Google, Facebook, Kakao, Alibaba, Twitter, Rakuten, Salesforce.com, Xiaomi and YouTube who would change the way people live and work.

It is one of the most revered accolades in the industry. The names of the past winners, many of which went public, turned into household names, or Unicorns. Winners of 2019 Top 100 Asia were chosen by an independent expert panel of judges and the Red Herring editorial team based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation and intellectual property, DNA of the founders, business model, customer footprint and market penetration.

"At CreditVidya, we always strive to reach our ultimate goal of financial inclusion by providing access to affordable credit to the end consumer and making them a part of the formal financial system," said Abhishek Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, CreditVidya. "We are honored to be recognized by Red Herring, which is a testament to the entire CreditVidya team for our commitment in redefining the lending ecosystem by bringing in technological innovation."

Red Herring's 3-step assessment triage, documentation, diligence and presentation is complemented by a review of the proven success and relative positioning of CreditVidya in the industry, allowing Red Herring to see beyond the clutter and make the Top 100 list a deeply appreciated instrument of choice to identify the most promising new business models in Asia.

"In 2019, selecting the top achievers was difficult as always," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "The variety, depth, disruption and traction we saw from the early stage companies to those with significant scale made 2019 a great vintage to judge. The Asia winners are representative of the amazing ecosystem that never ceases to astound, with new and experienced entrepreneurs continuing to push the barriers of innovation."

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe CreditVidya embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. CreditVidya should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong. Red Herring is dedicated to support CreditVidya's continued path to success and innovation."

About CreditVidya

CreditVidya is the leading player in the alternative credit scoring space India. A pioneer in the domain, we are leveraging alternative data, AI and machine learning to facilitate institutional credit for the smartphone generation. CreditVidya Prime is a market-leading financing platform that empowers retailers/ digital platforms to offer consumers personalized financing options at checkout and otherwise from multiple lenders. We tie-up with digital business platforms in eCommerce, healthcare, travel, digital wallets, etc. to offer credit offerings (via our strong lender partnerships) such as checkout financing, personal loans, offline Consumer Durable loans, etc. to their customers. These loans are relevant, contextual and happen in real-time. Digital platforms are eager to work with CreditVidya to increase consumer loyalty, for high ticket purchases, fewer cart abandonments, high frequency of purchases and more. We are dedicated to our mission of making affordable credit accessible to more than 3 billion underserved people across the world. For further details, please visit http://creditvidya.com/

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company, which unites the world's best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums, including print, online and exclusive events worldwide. Red Herring provides an insider's view and access to the global innovation economy, identifying new and innovative technology companies and entrepreneurs.