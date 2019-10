Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS - COOPERATING WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND ALL OTHER GOVERNMENTAL AND REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS RELATING TO 1MDB

* GOLDMAN SACHS - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVERNMENTAL, REGULATORY AUTHORITIES WITH RESPECT TO POTENTIAL RESOLUTION OF INVESTIGATIONS RELATING TO 1MDB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

