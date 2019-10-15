Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours:

DCM25 BIZ-RESULTS-WIPRO Wipro Q2 net profit jumps 35 pc to Rs 2,552 cr

New Delhi: Wipro Ltd on Tuesday posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

DEL24 BIZ-LD TRADE-GOYAL No trade disputes with US, only few disagreements: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India and the US do not have any trade disputes and both nations have huge bilateral trade and investment potential.

DEL48 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee plunges 31 paise to nearly 1-month low on trade worries

Mumbai:The rupee on Tuesday dived 31 paise to end at a nearly one-month low against the US currency due to heavy dollar buying amid fresh concerns over the progress of China-US trade talks.

DCM18 BIZ-AIR INDIA-FUEL DEFAULT Oil Cos say Air India not honouring Rs 100 cr/month payment promise

New Delhi: State-owned oil companies on Tuesday accused Air India of not honouring its commitment to pay Rs 100 crore every month to clear overdue ATF outstanding of over Rs 5,000 crore and will be forced to snap supplies at major airports from Friday if no solution is offered.

DEL45 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmark indices log gains for third day; auto stocks drive rally

Mumbai: Indian equities continued their winning run for a third session in a row on Tuesday as positive news on the US-China trade deal front and consumer demand revival hopes in the upcoming festive season enthused investors.

DCM24 BIZ-JIO-LD TRAI Jio attacks TRAI's IUC review; says move harms user interest, rewards inefficient telcos

New Delhi: Stung by sudden change in stand of the telecom regulator on charges for terminating phone calls, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio ‎has slammed Trai for "retrograde" step to continue "windfall" gains for old operators such as Airtel, saying it was punishing the efficient telecom operators and harming consumer interest.

BCM12 SBI-CHAIRMAN-ED SBI chief to ED/CBI:Keep off cos under IBC, go after promoters

Mumbai: State Bank chairman Rajnish Kumar on Tuesday said the Enforcement Directorate and other central law enforcement agencies should restrict to attaching personal assets while investigating a promoter and keep off the company which is under the insolvency process.

