ICAR develops diagnostic kits for Japanese encephalitis, bluetongue diseases in animals

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed diagnostic kits to detect and control 'Japanese encephalitis' and 'bluetongue' diseases in animals, its Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said on Tuesday. These diagnostic kits have been developed by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) under the ICAR, he added.

"Japanese encephalitis virus spreads from pig to human. India is importing one diagnostic kit for this virus at Rs 1,200-1500. Now, ICAR-IVRI have developed this kit for just Rs 180-200," Mohapatra said. This diagnostic kit has been developed as per the 100-day programme of the premium research institute, the DG said.

The government and ICAR would now work towards making this kit available in village and block levels, he said. Earlier this year, more than 100 children died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to an outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Japanese encephalitis virus is the major cause of AES in India, as per the National Health Portal. Talking about the second kit to diagnose 'bluetongue', Mohapatra said the disease is found in cattle and goats and is even cause of death of these animals.

"We are the first country in the world to develop a diagnostic kit for bluetongue disease," he said, adding that it can also provide export opportunities in long-term. Mohapatra, who is also the secretary of Department of Agricultural Research and Education, said the two kits would help in controlling these diseases at very early stage and prevent them from spreading.

Established in 1889, the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) is one of the premier research institutions dedicated to livestock research and development of the region. It is based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

