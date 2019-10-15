Development plan for ports, National Port Grid to be ready within six months

The Ministry of Shipping is working on a plan to develop a National Grid for Ports based on the synergy between the Major and Minor ports in the country. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS (I/C) for Shipping and MoS Chemical and Fertilizers announced this while addressing the media after the 17th Meeting of Maritime States Development Council (MSDC) in New Delhi today. The Minister said that there are 204 Minor ports in the country, of which only 44 are currently functional. All these ports have been centers of maritime activity in the past, and if revived, they can once again become important centers of sea trade. Shri Mandaviya said that the Government is looking at developing synergy between the Major and Minor ports so that together they can bring port-led development in the country.

Shri Mandaviya said that a development plan for ports and National Port Grid will be ready within six months. The extensive study will be done for the revival of each port, identifying the specific cargo linked to it and the downstream industry. The Centre will share the study findings with the states so that the non-functional minor ports can be developed and made functional. The Minister called for greater cooperation between the centre and the states to develop the maritime sector.

Shri Mandaviya also said that the coastal shipping and inland waterways sector are poised to play a vital role in the development of the country. The cost-effective and pollution-free water transport can reduce logistics costs in the country, making Indian goods more competitive in the global markets, he said.

The Minister further said that the Ministry of Shipping is planning expansion of port capacity through the implementation of well-conceived infrastructure development projects, increasing the efficiency of port operations through the implementation of a package of recommendations to cut time and cost, digitization of processes to reduce and finally eliminate human interface and to strongly address environment-related concerns.

He further informed that the conference discussed issues like developing common and comprehensive guidelines for inland waterways barges so that barges of different states can move seamlessly in coastal waters.

Port security was another issue that was discussed at length. This included the security of both major and minor ports. Shri Mandaviya said that international levels of security would be ensured at every port in the country.

The Minister also laid emphasis on the advent of cruise tourism in India and the importance of SEZs being developed at JNPT and Smart Industrial Port Cities at Kandla and Paradip. He also said that the establishment of research-based institutes like CEMS, CICMT at IIT, Kharagpur and NTCPWC, IIT, Madras will help the maritime industry to get indigenous research and skilled manpower.

(With Inputs from PIB)