Elgi wins CII Design Excellence Award 2019

City based Elgi Equipments, a leading air-compressor manufacturer, on Tuesday said it has won the 2019 CII Design Awards. The ELGi AB Always Better series, a disruption in Oil free compressed air technology, won the CII Design Excellence Award in the Industrial Design, capital goods category.

The CII Design Excellence Awards, endorsed by the India Design Council, acknowledge and celebrate design and innovation in India, while aiming to create new paradigms of design and promoting a unique amalgamation of traditional and contemporary design, an Elgi release said here. At ELGi, design thinking is at the core of effective strategy development and organizational change. We believe that innovation has evolved from being engineering focused to design focused and from product centricity to customer centricity," Elgi Equipments Managing Director Dr Jairam Varadaraj said.

About 46 products were shortlisted and exhibited at the CII Design Summit held recently in Goa and the products were judged across criteria ranging from innovation, user friendliness, aesthetics, coherence and sustainability, by a jury comprising several eminent personalities from the design fraternity in India. PTI NVM VS VS.

