Need better seeds to boost oilseeds production: Agri Secy

Scientists should develop high-yielding varieties of seeds, especially that of soyabean, to boost domestic production of oilseeds and cut dependency on import of edible oil, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said on Tuesday. Addressing the 10th National Seed Congress, he stressed on creating the world's best traceability system to ensure availability of quality seeds to farmers.

The secretary also talked about the need to boost seed exports. Stating that there is a need to boost domestic production of oilseeds and edible oil, Agarwal told scientists to focus on developing better variety of seeds, especially that of soyabean.

According to industry data, the overall imports of vegetable oils during November 2018 to September 2019 went up by 3 per cent to 14.17 million tonne. Agarwal said the government is in the process of bringing a new seed law and asked experts to give suggestions.

The theme of the seed congress is 'Quality Seed for farmers’ Prosperity'. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Tirlochan Mohapatra said the country has become self sufficient in foodgrain production.

He highlighted that pulses' output has increased significantly in the last few years and said there was a need to boost oilseeds output. To ensure seed quality, Mohapatra spoke about DNA barcoding and stressed on developing protocol for DNA profiling.

He said seed production should be based on demand placed by state governments.

