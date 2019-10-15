MP govt to introduce 2,200 electric buses in next 4 years

Madhya Pradesh government plans to introduce 2,200 electric buses into the public transport system in the next four years, state Urban Development and Planning Minister Jaivardhan Singh said on Tuesday. The state cabinet approved Electric Vehicle Policy 2019 to encourage the use of e-vehicles in public transport.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, Singh said, "The urban development department will introduce about 2,200 e-buses in the next four years in the public transport system, and promote e-rickshaws and other electric vehicles." The government's goal is to ensure use of electric vehicles in at least four to five major cities here, Singh said, adding that charging stations would be set up at various locations to facilitate these vehicles. "A subsidy of Rs 150 crore will be given to promote electric vehicles in the next four years. Under this policy, e-vehicles will be given 100 per cent waiver on road tax and registration fee," the minister said.

Moreover, no charges will be imposed on e-vehicles at civic parking lots for the first five years, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)