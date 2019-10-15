International Development News
Development News Edition
Uttam Galva Jul-Sep net loss narrows to Rs 335 cr

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 15-10-2019 20:37 IST
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 335.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 584.82 crore in the year-ago period, Uttam Galva said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated income during July-September quarter declined to Rs 141.69 crore as against Rs 147.16 crore in the year-ago period. Uttam Galva manufactures cold rolled steel and galvanized steel.

COUNTRY : India
