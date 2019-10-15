Uttam Galva Jul-Sep net loss narrows to Rs 335 cr

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 335.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 584.82 crore in the year-ago period, Uttam Galva said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated income during July-September quarter declined to Rs 141.69 crore as against Rs 147.16 crore in the year-ago period. Uttam Galva manufactures cold rolled steel and galvanized steel.

