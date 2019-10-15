Genpact to acquire US-based Rightpoint

Business process management firm Genpact on Tuesday said it will acquire Chicago-based Rightpoint for an undisclosed amount. The deal is designed to bring experience and process innovation together to help clients drive end-to-end digital transformation and win in the growing experience economy, a statement said.

Rightpoint’s co-founder Ross Freedman will continue as CEO of this business, it added. “To compete in a digital-first world, drive better outcomes, and unlock new business models, businesses must be able to drive transformation throughout an organization – from customer experience through to operational processes," said NV Tyagarajan, president and CEO, Genpact.

In the next two years, the fusion of experience innovation and process innovation will become ‘table-stakes’ as organisations look to reposition themselves in the market, he added. Rightpoint was founded in 2007. In 2015, Rightpoint partnered with private equity firm Stella Point Capital to help fuel its growth. The company has five core solution areas, including customer experience and engagement, commerce, digital products, digital workplace, and digital operations.

