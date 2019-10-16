International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Turkey's Erdogan says alternatives to F-35 jets ready, receiving offers

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 16-10-2019 02:36 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says alternatives to F-35 jets ready, receiving offers

Turkey's alternatives for the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jets are ready and "offers are coming in", President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying by broadcaster NTV on Tuesday.

Ankara and Washington have clashed over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, which the United States says are not compatible with NATO defenses and pose a threat to Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth jets.

Washington removed Turkey from the joint F-35 program after it took delivery of the S-400 systems in July. Ankara, a buyer and producer of the jets, has said it could look elsewhere.

Also Read: Iranian home buyers dodge sanctions, make Turkey their plan B

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019