PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

British money manager Neil Woodford's closed his asset management business on Tuesday as he was sacked from his flagship fund and walked away from his remaining two investment vehicles. SoftBank Group Corp has hired restructuring bankers at Houlihan Lokey to revive a troubled WeWork, said people briefed about the matter.

International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will fall behind to meet its commitment to balance the books by the middle of the next decade. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

