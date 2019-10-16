TMP Worldwide Acquires UK-Based Social Media Leader Carve

TMP Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, is announcing its fourth acquisition this year with the addition of Carve. Carve, a London social media firm has a rich heritage of framing global social strategies that distinctly position its clients as leaders in the marketplace. The company is known for its ability to deliver forward-thinking social excellence for a range of high-profile clients.

Carve's product suite includes a social analytics dashboard to help clients identify trends, support decisions and drive ROI, as well as a program to equip client leadership with the tools, understanding, and confidence to create meaningful relationships on social. Carve's solutions complement TMP's TalentBrew recruitment marketing platform, which predicts, personalizes and influences the candidate experience to help companies build and retain the right talent.

"Carve's social capabilities enhance our existing technology and support our vision of comprehensive talent acquisition solutions that utilize extensive data sets to solve business problems," said Michelle Abbey, President, and CEO of TMP Worldwide. "This acquisition bolsters our ability to design and deploy sophisticated social strategies, leveraging Carve's proven solutions to equip clients with a substantial competitive advantage in today's war for talent. Carve's live social dashboard delivers real-time monitoring and metrics, providing continuous ability to fine-tune campaign effectiveness. It's an end-to-end solution in the pursuit of client success."

Paul Harrison, CEO of Carve added, "The acquisition will allow Carve to take advantage of TMP Worldwide's global network and local market expertise across North America, South America, Asia, and Europe, providing scale and reach as we expand our mission of helping world-leading organizations use social to build meaningful relationships with candidates, customers, influencers and industry stakeholders."

The company will continue to operate as Carve and be led by its current Chief Executive, Paul Harrison, with Darren Harris joining Carve as Managing Director.

TMP Worldwide is a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm.

About TMP Worldwide TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From healthcare to government to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

