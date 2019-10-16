International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Wipro rises over 3 pc after Q2 earnings

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-10-2019 11:12 IST
Wipro rises over 3 pc after Q2 earnings

Image Credit: Flickr

The scrip of Wipro on Wednesday jumped over three percent after the company posted a 35 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip gained 3.32 percent to Rs 251.80 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it advanced 3.3 percent to Rs 251.70. Wipro on Tuesday posted 35 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income for the September quarter stood at Rs 15,875.4 crore compared to Rs 15,203.2 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Wipro NSE BSE
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019