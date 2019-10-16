Wipro rises over 3 pc after Q2 earnings

The scrip of Wipro on Wednesday jumped over three percent after the company posted a 35 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip gained 3.32 percent to Rs 251.80 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it advanced 3.3 percent to Rs 251.70. Wipro on Tuesday posted 35 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income for the September quarter stood at Rs 15,875.4 crore compared to Rs 15,203.2 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)