SEPC brings out India IR Guide at Cannes in MIPCOM 2019

Services Exports Promotion Council (SEPC), set-up by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has brought out the India Intellectual Property (IP) Guide at Cannes in MIPCOM 2019, being held from 14-17, October 2019, for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry. The guide features a catalog of over 60 Indian IPs, popular in over 160 countries. It comprehensively breaks the narrative of only low-end work being done in India.

In a message, to the industry in the India IP Guide released at 36th MIPCOM at Cannes, Commerce Secretary, Anup Wadhawan, said that the Government of India is committed to safeguarding against infringement of originality and creativity of the makers to give a boost to services exports. IP is the most important asset for its creators in the media and entertainment sector and the message by Commerce Secretary further said that India firmly believes in the significance of IPR as the centerpiece of the industry's future growth.

For the second consecutive year, SEPC's India Pavilion at MIPCOM, Cannes, France, the world's largest content market, has enthused and attracted industry. Over 60 Indian delegates are part of the India Pavilion delegation. Over 115 Indian companies comprising over 250 delegates are at MIPCOM.

Sangeeta Godbole, Director General, SEPC informed that some of the top renowned Indian Media and Entertainment companies are present at MIPCOM. Exhibition space has been increased over last year and 15 media and companies are participating for the first time through the SEPC delegation at the India Pavilion, she said.

The Indian exhibitors and visiting companies are participating to buy, sell, serve and partner with companies present at MIPCOM from over 111 countries across the world. India Pavilion is the one-stop place to meet content creators, audiovisual service providers in animation, VFX, AR/VR, gaming, new media services, film production services and much more. Many of the Indian companies are here with their completed IPs or pitch for their in-production properties.

One of the key objectives at SEPC is to facilitate service exporters of India and handhold medium and small enterprises to expand their global footprint and to present IPs from India to the buyers and distributors from across the globe. The IP Guide is to illustrate the strengths of the Indian content creators.

Intellectual Property (IP), especially in the innovation economy of today, is vital to a large number of SEPC's stakeholders. Creation, protection, and expansion of IP products alone will bring huge benefits to the sector, informed Sangeeta Godbole.

In the coming months, SEPC plans to launch an online IP helpline, so that anybody who has simple questions can get feedback on IP related queries. SEPC will also be setting up a committee to help small and medium entertainment companies to navigate critical aspects of IP creation. The aim is to assist companies and content creators to maximize the value that IPs can provide.

(With Inputs from PIB)