Value Point opens cyber security experience centre in

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 16-10-2019 15:55 IST
Value Point Systems onWednesday announced the launch of a state-of-the-art CyberSecurity Experience Centre (CSEC) powered by Cisco inBengaluru

The CSEC inaugurated by Sameer Garde, President, CiscoIndia & SAARC, will be showcasing Cisco solutions and alliedmanaged services that enable Value Point customers to buildand manage cyber security platforms specific to their businessrequirements, a joint statement said

CSEC will further highlight simulated real-timescenarios specific to various verticals or customers, and alsoenable its customers to get both advanced and hands-onunderstanding of the entire gamut of Cisco's securitysolutions, it said.

COUNTRY : India
