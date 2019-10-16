Value Point opens cyber security experience centre in

Value Point Systems onWednesday announced the launch of a state-of-the-art CyberSecurity Experience Centre (CSEC) powered by Cisco inBengaluru

The CSEC inaugurated by Sameer Garde, President, CiscoIndia & SAARC, will be showcasing Cisco solutions and alliedmanaged services that enable Value Point customers to buildand manage cyber security platforms specific to their businessrequirements, a joint statement said

CSEC will further highlight simulated real-timescenarios specific to various verticals or customers, and alsoenable its customers to get both advanced and hands-onunderstanding of the entire gamut of Cisco's securitysolutions, it said.

