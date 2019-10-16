Wipro shares close over 2 pc higher after Q2 earnings

Shares of Wipro on Wednesday closed over 2 per cent higher after the company posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. Wipro scrip closed at Rs 248.85, a gain of 2.11 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.32 per cent to Rs 251.80.

On the NSE, it rose by 2.15 per cent to close at Rs 248.90. "Wipro's September 2019 quarter results are broadly in line with our estimates," according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

In terms of traded volume, 5.81 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 1.62 crore shares on the NSE during the day. Wipro on Tuesday posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income for September quarter stood at Rs 15,875.4 crore compared to Rs 15,203.2 crore a year ago.

