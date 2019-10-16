13th Edition of Renewable Energy India 2019: Witnesses a Strong Growth of 20% in Support of Green Energy

- Expo witnesses 729 exhibitors and a record-breaking turnout of 36,909 attendees

- REI Expo 2019 sets an example for green mobility - saving 1,000 liters of fuel and planting 180 trees

- Stellar success of conference named 'Giving the Business of Power...the Power to Do Business'

NEW DELHI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets in India (Formerly UBM India) successfully concluded the 13th edition of Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo, a three-day (18th - 20th September 2019) show at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida. This year REI expo 2019 saw a 20% rise in footfall compared to last year. The show focused on approaching renewables more comprehensively with due consideration to wind, hydropower, and biomass along with solar energy. It brought together decision-makers and influencers as well as technical experts and professionals from leading companies involved in renewable energy generation, transmission and distribution to the regulatory framework and its challenges. The three-day expo witnessed 729 exhibitors and partners with a record-breaking turnout of 36,909 attendees networking, and collaborating, over 18,162 sqm of net exhibit area wherein the conference with 27 concurrent knowledge sessions had deliberations from 243 speakers from across the globe with 1,287 delegates and VIPs.

Over the course of 3 days, companies dealing in solar and wind products, installers, enterprises, banks, investors, utilities, power producers, rooftop and ground mounting solution providers, system integrators, importers and exporters, and freight forwarder among other supply chain groups and government officials joined hands to address the demand of electricity and futuristic technologies, discussed on business opportunities in residential solar and AgroPhotovoltaics and best practice guidelines for large scale projects. Business to Business (B2B) meetings was facilitated in two separate zones to enable focused and well-directed matchmaking. Various subjects ranging from the viability of manufacturing, largescale project development challenges caused by land and transmission bottlenecks, Rooftop challenges caused by DISCOM's, low bids, payment issues, net-metering, and financing were discussed.

REI 2019 acted as the hothouse of power-packed industry dialogues in the form of CEO Conclave with 37 top CEOs, Financial Leadership Forum, Quality Round Table & Future of PV, 6th Indo-German Energy Symposium, 1st SBC Empowering Women Summit India, and the 5th edition of Renewable Energy India Awards to recognize the Innovation & Excellence in the field of Renewable Energy.

One of the most important themes covered during the closed-door CEO Conclave was 'Decarbonisation and Digitalisation - A Visionary Debate'., with a shift towards the new era of efficient energy, propelled by decarbonization and digitalization in the face of the reality of Global Warming.

The expo was well supported by International Solar Energy Society, Indo-German Energy Forum SO, BloombergNEF, Mercom Communications, Bridge to India, World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Natural Resources Defense Council, Global Energy Storage Alliance, Standards and research, leading associations like Indian Bio Gas Association, Indo German Energy Forum, Solar Business Club, All India Solar Industries, APVIA, Indo German Chamber of Commerce, Skill Council for Green Jobs, National Solar Energy Federation of India and GIZ, among others supported REI 2019, joining in the rich conference domain themed 'Giving the Business of Power...the Power to Do Business.'

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the show, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director for Informa Markets in India, said, "As the country aspires towards further growth in the RE sector, our aim through the Renewable Energy India Expo is to continue to provide attendees a platform to network, develop the knowledge landscape, be informed on latest trends and innovations, best practices, and engage in a balance technology mix and enable the industry to reach the next level of development. India is an increasingly important investor in renewables and had committed $90 billion by the end of the first half of this year. The initiative to make such a huge investment is praiseworthy but at the same time, we need all the stakeholders and members to come together and act on the same mission. This year, along with a slew of engagements like CEO Roundtable, Financial Leadership Forum, awards and content-rich conference named "Giving the Business of Power…. The Power to Do Business', our focus was on innovations that will inspire Indian manufacturers. India is one of the countries with the largest production of energy from renewable sources. To continue the momentum, we need to address the challenges and aid India's green mission. REI Expo is that platform for the RE domain, with its unique dynamism and remarkable participation from key stakeholders."

The REI expo 2019 just did not present the whole event but also took an initiative and set an example for green mobility and its impact. There were electric vehicles at the event for the visitors, and in just three days the total distance traveled was 12,000+ km taking care of more than 2500 passengers, all of which resulted in saving 1,000 liters of fuel, where most importantly, Co2 emissions reduced to 3.25 tonnes. Not only did the show leave an impact, but it also exhibited how to do it and make a world a better place.

