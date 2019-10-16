Netflix launches training program in partnership with Maharashtra govt, Amsterdam Post Lab

Video streaming company Netflix has launched its first post-production training programme in Asia in partnership with the Maharashtra government and Amsterdam Post Lab (APostLab). The programme trains producers and post-production supervisors on the tools, techniques, systems and skills to specialise in complex episodic storytelling, a statement said.

The first edition of the training programme was organised in Mumbai from October 12-15 and was attended by creative professionals from India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. More than 30 attendees underwent a series of trainings on the technical, financial, managerial and creative aspects of post-production of series and were awarded a diploma from APostLab.

They have also been added to the global Netflix freelance production roster for possible employment on future Netflix productions, the statement said. "Asia is home to the world's great creative centers producing some of the most compelling films and series of today. Thanks to the support of the Government of Maharashtra and our partner, APostLab we can bring the finest training to the creative community," Netflix Director of Post Production - International Originals, India, Vijay Venkataramanan said.

Knowledge-sharing across borders and training with the latest international standards and practices are integral to making India a leading creative digital economy, Venkataramanan added.

