Industry 4.0 showcase to help Kiwi manufacturers embrace new technology

Callaghan Innovation is creating a nationwide Industry 4.0 showcase network to help more Kiwi manufacturers embrace new technology and innovate to remain globally competitive.

The fourth industrial revolution, termed Industry 4.0, is delivering vast improvements to businesses in many sectors. It involves the fusion and application of technologies from robotics and automation to data analytics, mixed reality, and artificial intelligence.

"A new Industry 4.0 Demonstration Network will bring these tools to life for manufacturers across the country in relatable and practical ways, and in real-world settings," says Nathan Stantiall who is the Programmes Group Manager at Callaghan Innovation.

"Kiwi manufacturers are good at highly customized manufacturing, often in high-value niches. But Industry 4.0 is enabling our competitors to perform this kind of manufacturing at mass production cost – and they stand to beat us at our own game."

Recognising a serious need to lift Industry 4.0 uptake in New Zealand manufacturing, the Government has committed budget funding over four years to roll out the initiative. It will include a mobile Industry 4.0 showcase, a network of site visits and 'Smart Factory' tours, with up to two factories demonstrating deeper Industry 4.0 engagement.

Search underway for the delivery partner

Callaghan Innovation is currently looking for a partner, or partners, to deliver the Industry 4.0 Demonstration Network, and there is still time for interested providers to apply for the high profile $5.04 million contracts.

"This is a rare opportunity to make a pivotal positive impact on the productivity and competitiveness of New Zealand firms," says Mr. Stantiall.

"Essentially we need a partner that can present Industry 4.0 concepts in relatable ways so manufacturers see a clear path to incorporating these technologies and realizing the benefits."