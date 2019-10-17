Avishkar and A Advani Realty's 'The Platinum Towers' Contributes to the Commercial Boom in Kharadi

Pune's premier and trusted realty team - Avishkar Realty and A Advani Realty - recently launched the world's first-ever co-created commercial hub called 'The Platinum Towers' in Kharadi - the ideal destination for new-age startups and businesses. In the past few years, Kharadi in Pune has emerged as a reliable location for IT and business parks. Equipped with excellent connectivity to the airport and railway stations, in addition to being in close proximity to major 5-star hotels, hospitals, and a burgeoning real estate marketing - Kharadi has witnessed a commercial boom that has changed the face of this part of Pune for good.

Mr Kavish Thakwani of Avishkar Realty said, "Kharadi has become a hub for technology parks and growing establishments in the city. In this part of the city, there is every convenience you could possibly need, making this an excellent locality for a growing workforce. With close proximity to popular areas such as Viman Nagar, Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi has steadily become one of the fastest-developing localities and a preferred investment choice too."

The Platinum Towers is equipped with unique features and technology, standing tall with 10 floors and housing the best of facilities ideal for any new business, right from lavish office spaces to Wi-Fi-equipped common areas and easy car parking allotments. On either side of this world's first co-created hub lies a plethora of hospitals, multiplexes, major IT parks and malls, with the Pune International Airport merely 20 minutes away.

Commenting on how investing in commercial properties is the way to go, Mr Varun Advani of A Advani Realty said, "It is heartening to see how office properties in the right location manage to attract quality tenants from the corporate world, thus giving a substantial rental return over long periods. In the past two years, we have witnessed an upsurge of private equity inflow, with more and more developers emphasizing on commercial office segments. Having a commercial hub in a location like Kharadi goes to prove that commercial realty is an investment you cannot miss, something that does not only cater to seasoned individual investors but also to institutional funds."

Kharadi has earned its title as a prime location with office spaces offering premium services that a traditional set-up fails to do. Going by its motto - 'Inspired by you, delivered by us' - The Platinum Towers and Avishkar Realty and A Advani Realty's partnership puts forth a commercial development model giving businesses and firms the opportunity to become equal stakeholders in an ecosystem that works for all.

