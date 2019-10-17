Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1822 hours:

DEL30 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex rallies 453 pts to close above 39,000-mark; Nifty tops 11,550

Mumbai: Extending its gains for the fifth consecutive session, equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 453 points on Thursday as global investors cheered a Brexit deal reached between Britain and the EU.

DEL38 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee strengthens 27 paise to 71.16 post Brexit deal

Mumbai: The rupee darted up 27 paise to close at 71.16 against the US dollar on Thursday, led by optimism over the Brexit deal amid softening crude oil prices.

DEL15 BIZ-TOMATO-PRICES Tomato prices continue to rule high at Rs 60-80/kg in Delhi

New Delhi: Tomato prices in the retail markets of the national capital continue to rule high in the range of Rs 60-80/kg despite the government's measures to boost tomato puree supply via Mother Dairy's Safal outlets.

DCM19 BIZ-WEF-DAVOS AGENDA WEF's 2020 Davos meeting to focus on 'cohesive, sustainable world'

New Delhi/Geneva: A clarion call for ensuring "a cohesive and sustainable world" will be at the centrestage, when more than 3,000 global leaders, including prime ministers, presidents and top CEOs, come together for the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Swiss Alpine town of Davos next January.

DCM33 BIZ-ADANI-ADNOC-JV Adani partners UAE's Adnoc, Germany's BASF for $4 bn chemical venture

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-run Adani Group has forged a partnership with UAE's oil firm Adnoc, German chemical giant BASF and Austria's Borealis to study the feasibility of setting up a USD 4 billion chemical complex at Mundra in Gujarat by 2024.

DCM24 BIZ-THAKUR-PMC Regulator, auditor should be held responsible for frauds in banks: Thakur

New Delhi: The regulator, auditor and management should be held responsible for fraud in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank or other banks, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.

DCM23 BIZ-RESULTS-TVS MOTOR CO TVS Motor Q2 net up 15 pc at Rs 256.88 crore

New Delhi: TVS Motor Co on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 256.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

