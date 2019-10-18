China, Hong Kong stocks fall on downbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong stocks retreated on Friday following weak GDP data, though losses were capped by hopes that Beijing would step up stimulus to bolster the economy, amid a bruising trade war with the United States. The CSI300 index fell 0.7%, to 3,899.67 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%, to 2,959.76.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1%, to 26,824.37, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index was unchanged at 10,592.13. China's economic growth slowed more than expected to 6% year-on-year in the third quarter, the weakest pace in almost three decades, hit by soft factory production amid the prolonged trade war and lackluster demand at home.

The third-quarter performance was also at the bottom end of the government's full-year economic growth target of 6.0%-6.5%. The miss of the GDP growth rate in the third quarter is not that big, as China's economy remains in a downward trend, which could prompt the central government to roll out more stimulative measures to underpin the economy, Zhang Gang, an analyst with Central Securities said.

Focus still remains on the progress of the proposed Sino-U.S. trade deal. China hopes to reach a phased agreement in the trade dispute with the United States and cancel tariffs as soon as possible, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, adding that trade wars had no winners.

On the mainland, sectors fell across the board, though the defensive healthcare firms gained 0.4% by midday. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.16% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.25%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.0769 per U.S. dollar, nearly flat with the previous close of 7.0772. So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 19.38%, while China's H-share index is up 4.6%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.48% this month.

About 7.31 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 39.8% of the market's 30-day moving average of 18.36 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 12.25 billion as of the last full trading day. As of 04:18 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.12% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Also Read: Hong Kong to ban face masks by invoking emergency powers - report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)