FTSE falls as banks weaken on China GDP, Brexit nerves

Financial stocks pushed London's FTSE 100 lower on Friday after China's economic growth fell to a near 30-year low and on uncertainty ahead of a parliamentary vote on the new Brexit deal. The main index shed 0.3%, with Asia-focussed HSBC dragging the most, as China's third-quarter GDP growth slowed more-than-expected amid a bruising trade war with the United States.

The blue-chips were also dragged lower by a 2% dip in InterContinental Hotels after the Holiday Inn-owner blamed lower business bookings in China and protests in Hong Kong for a drop in revenue. The FTSE 250 fell 0.1%, as domestic stocks eased after a week of volatile, Brexit-driven trading and as uncertainty remained whether British lawmakers would approve the new accord on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)