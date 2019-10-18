CDSL and Uniken expand their collaboration with award winning REL-ID security solution for mobile applications

Pune, October 18, 2019: CDSL, one of the two depositories operating in India, facilitating the holding of securities in electronic form and enable securities to be processed by book entry has selected Uniken’s REL-ID ‘unified defense in depth’ platform to provide security for its Easi mobile application. Easi (Electronic Access to Securities Information) allows registered Beneficial Owners (BOs) and Clearing Members (CMs) to access their demat account through the internet and check the details of their holdings and/or transactions, anytime, anywhere.

Uniken’s solution will provide the following benefits:

1) Enhance the Endpoint security and threat detection mechanism with Intelligent Machine Learning that goes beyond simple Rootkit/Jailbroken detection to also detect malware/trojan, malicious apps, network threats, device vulnerabilities, and more.

2) Enhance Multi-factor Authentication based on 1:1 split cryptographic keys with device fingerprinting and device binding feature for preventing credential harvesting, phishing, unauthorized device inclusion, Phone porting, SIM swap attacks, etc.

3) Enhance the UX/CX with Omni-Channel Secure Notifications & Digitally Signed Transaction Verification (REL-IDverify) instead of relying on attack prone SMS-OTP or hard tokens in Easi website.

Speaking on the association, Bimal Gandhi, CEO, Uniken said “We are honored that CDSL has expanded their partnership with Uniken to provide their customers with the security and ease of use required when accessing their financial data. It is tremendous validation that REL-ID’s customer-first security platform delivers the frictionless, secure and scalable experience that modern customers demand."

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Uniken on their award winning REL-ID mobile solution. We have been successfully using their 2FA solution for providing secure access to our core application for many years. We now plan to use their technology for protecting our mobile applications from threat vectors in the device, network and application space. Uniken’s unified defense in depth approach helps CDSL secure assets without compromising on user experience”, said Joydeep Dutta, ED and Group CTO.

For its pioneering products, Uniken has received various awards and recognition including Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management (2018) and Forrester Now Tech Industry Leader in Authentication Management Solutions (2018).

About CDSL:

CDSL was initially promoted by BSE Ltd. which has thereafter divested its stake to leading banks as "Sponsors" of CDSL. BSE currently holds 24% stake in CDSL.

A depository is where financial securities are held in dematerialised form. It is responsible for maintenance of ownership records and facilitation of trading in dematerialised securities. Physical financial securities are dematerialised so they can be held in depository and electronically traded. CDSL's primary focus is to provide safe, useful, reliable and secure depository services. CDSL began its operations from February 1999 onwards after obtaining prior clearance from market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

About Uniken:

True to its name, Uniken is a pioneer in the field of digital security. Uniken's flagship product REL-ID is an advanced, first-of-its-kind security platform that secures connections between customers and businesses by eliminating all possibilities of data breach and fraud. A mobile-first solution, REL-ID effectively protects customers, enterprises and the entire ecosystem from a wide variety of risks such as identity attacks, device attacks and network attacks.

While traditional systems focus on reducing risks, Uniken's security platform has been designed to eliminate the occurrence of all potential threats. Uniken has handled more than 2 billion interactions till date and there has not been even a single case of stolen identity, data breach or financial loss.

Uniken's focus on zero defects concept is the primary thing that gives its security platform a disruptive profile. Security experts have maintained that all security systems are vulnerable to some form of security threats. It has been believed that a system that's 100% secure can never be built. However, Uniken's REL-ID has proved these assumptions wrong and has tons of data to back its claims.

