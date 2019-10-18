Kalpataru launches integrated mixed use township KalpataruParkcity in Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading developer Kalpataru has launched KalpataruParkcity, its integrated mixed use township project on Kolshet Road, Thane. The township currently offers a choice of three residential projects - Sunrise with ready to move in 2 and 3 BHK homes, Immensa with 2, 3 and 4BHK homes, and Starlight with 1,2 3, 4 BHK and 3 BHK Sky Loft apartments.

KalpataruParkcity also houses Parkside Galleria, one of the country's largest and one of its kind real estate experience centres spread across 40,000 square feet of built up space. The township situates around the 20.5 acre Grand Central Park which is inspired by global parks such as Singapore's Gardens by the Bay and Chicago's Millennium Park. Notable among the park's features are a three acre lake zone with landscaped promenade and fountains, thematic gardens, Flora Trellis, viewing decks, and an Iconic Bridge with a viewing point that offers panoramic views of the park. The park also features an amphitheater by the lakefront, kids play zone, skating zone, tennis and basketball courts, multi-sport artificial turf courts, fitness trails, and lawns. The park will house thousands of trees, and plant varieties.

The Township, being developed in phases, will have both phase-wise amenities as well as township-wide amenities for use of all residents. While individual projects within the townships have their own amenities such as swimming pools, sports zones, clubhouses, lawns and other facilities, township wide amenities include jogging paths, outdoor fitness stations, a Racket Club, Box Cricket Pitch, putting greens among others. The township is designed to be self-sustaining and builds to an open space design plan that helps create a 70 per cent open space ratio.

The township's planning takes into account future possibilities for connection to larger city-wide systems though a connected street network, provision for bus stops, and last-mile connectivity to proposed Metro Stations. Other transport infrastructure includes the provision of auto rickshaw stands, signalized traffic management systems, and parking for residents and visitors alike. The township's street and pedestrian accessibility system is planned to promote the idea of safe streets and universal access. Publicly accessible uses like retails outlets, cafes, and restaurants adjacent to streets will give life to the township and ensure 'eyes on the street'. Street design and detailing takes into account best practices of walkability by provisioning for a high degree of pedestrian comfort through wide sidewalks, mid-block crossings, raised intersections for seamless and safe pedestrian connectivity, and a signage strategy that aids way finding through smart environmental graphics.

The township will provide a 6 tier security system featuring a Command Centre for Central Security, CCTV surveillance at township entry, common areas and building lobbies, boom barrier and CCTV monitoring at phase entry, and video door phones. RFID tags are also provided for secure vehicular access. Rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant and other water efficient features, energy efficient electrical equipment, LED lighting in public parks, timers in parking lot, proposed EV charging stations for electric vehicles, solar panels and robust solid waste management practices reduce the carbon footprint.

The project is situated close to the upcoming metro stations on Line 4 to Wadala, Metro Line 4A to Gaimukh connecting to Line 10 to Mira Road, Metro Line 5 to Kalyan-Bhiwandi and the intra Thane metro, besides Ghodbunder Road and Thane Railway station. The township's central location will enable easy connectivity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the rest of Thane. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

