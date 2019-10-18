Business brief

State-run power giant NTPC said on Friday that Anil Kumar Gautam has taken over as its Director Finance.

Gautam, 57, is CMA & LLB. He has over 34 years of experience in the power sector in the area of project construction accounting, corporate accounts, resource mobilisation from domestic and international markets, long-term financial planning, investment appraisals, formulation of capital budgets and regulatory affairs, a company statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)