Business brief

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 18-10-2019 21:01 IST
State-run power giant NTPC said on Friday that Anil Kumar Gautam has taken over as its Director Finance.

Gautam, 57, is CMA & LLB. He has over 34 years of experience in the power sector in the area of project construction accounting, corporate accounts, resource mobilisation from domestic and international markets, long-term financial planning, investment appraisals, formulation of capital budgets and regulatory affairs, a company statement said.

