LIC Housing Finance profit up 36% at Rs 768 cr in Sept qtr

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-10-2019 18:40 IST
LIC Housing Finance on Saturday reported a 36.4 percent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 767.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. It had a consolidated profit of Rs 562.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, LIC Housing Finance Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during the July-September period increased to Rs 4,980.5 crore, over Rs 4,205.1 crore in the year-ago period. The main business of the group is to provide loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses.

COUNTRY : India
