Vintners named as Best Group & Family Villa Retreat

Vintners Retreat has been named as the 'Best Group & Family Villa Retreat – NZ' in the 2019 Global Hospitality Awards by LUXlife Magazine.

Vintners Retreat was humbled and proud, to be notified of our nomination. As the criteria were centered around services on offer, guest feedback, and market reputation, we are "absolutely stoked" to win this award!

Delivering a world-class visitor experience is one of the key objectives for New Zealand Tourism. Success is being seen internationally as a desirable, high-quality destination and even small operators such as Vintner's Retreat have an important role in meeting increasing customer expectations.

For the fourth year in a row LUXlife aims to showcase the most dynamic, dedicated and driven companies from across the hospitality market through its 2019 Hospitality Awards. Everyone from hotels to tour operators, coach companies to consultants and everyone in between, we have gathered together the best companies and individuals in this fast-paced market and given them a unique platform through which they can share the secrets behind their success.

Discussing on the success of these deserving winners, Steve Simpson, Coordinator, stated: "This year's celebration of the Hospitality Awards is truly special, and I am immensely proud of the hard work all of our winners have put into their businesses and driving themselves to win one of these coveted awards. Congratulations to all of my winners, I hope your future endeavors are equally successful."

The Global Hospitality Awards are designed to reward and recognize the businesses, and the people behind them, who work tirelessly to achieve industry-leading success, client satisfaction and market growth. Vintner's Retreat consistently provides the very best customer service, with a special focus on family and groups.

Shane Mitchell-Bathgate (Manager) "It is not about over the top attitudes and fake smiles; it is about meaningful connections on a human level and providing the care and attention which we would hope to receive ourselves."

Kerry Mitchell-Bathgate (Manager) "It is the 'little' things we do, that show our guests we really do care about them. Our guests' become part of our Vintners Retreat 'family', There might be no birthday or Christmas cards but plenty of hugs!!