Altium Extends Its Leadership in PCB Design With the Most Powerful Version of Altium Designer to Date

Altium is extending its lead in printed circuit board (PCB) design by announcing the newest version of Altium Designer, the software chosen by more professional PCB designers and engineers than any other ECAD software.

Altium Designer provides a complete software environment for the design and realization of PCBs. The latest release, Altium Designer 20, extends its dominance in PCB design with major upgrades to the unified design environment, user experience, and world-class PCB design capabilities.

Designing as an individual or within a team, users can design boards without limits - from simple to complex; from single PCB to multi-board systems; from low frequency to high-speed; from logical design all the way to physical board and bill of materials. With this tool, users can create schematics and PCB layouts, run circuit simulations, select and source electronics components from various manufacturers and document designs for manufacturing.

"Altium Designer 20 is a game-changer for PCB design," said Sergey Kostinsky, CTO of Altium. "This release includes user-driven improvements and advanced capabilities that leapfrog the competition."

New advancements include:

Best-in-class interactive routing for complex HDI boards; accelerates design times by over 20%.

High-speed PCB routing capabilities enable the efficient design of high density and high-speed boards using modern SerDes like PCIe 4.0/5.0, USB3.2, 100G Ethernet and parallel buses like DDR3/4/5. The industry-leading multi-board design leverages ActiveBOM capabilities, including supplier search, BOM rule checking, and live part choices. Users can export 3D PDF files of the multi-board assembly to view and manipulate 3D assemblies.

High-voltage design capabilities - creepage rules help maintain high-voltage clearances across the PCB surfaces to prevent electrical arcing hazards for power supply and mixed-signal device designs. Enhanced user experience with quick access to data across schematic, layout, BOM generation, design documentation, and other elements of the unified design environment.

Over 200 user-suggested enhancements Altium Designer 20 will be available in Q4 2019. For more information see https://www.altium.com/altium-designer/

