Sharda University Expands its Wings: Opens New Campus in Uzbekistan

Spread across 9 acres, the new campus comprises of a large capacity auditorium, sports complex, high-tech labs, tutorial room, incubation center and a medical centre powered by Sharda Hospital

Equipped with modern amenities, latest infrastructure and technologies, the first-of-its-kind education hub aims to provide superior academic and industry experience to students from Eurasia region

NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharda University - an institute of excellence, inspiring value-based education, research and development - is all set to take forward its legacy of providing world-class quality education to all by opening a new campus in Uzbekistan. Sharda University will be the first independent private university in Uzbekistan, especially across the Andijan, Fergana, Samarkand region that would be a gateway for students from Eurasia to experience future-focused education in various disciplines including Engineering and Management.

With a highly qualified and competent full time faculty members (20), around 15-20 visiting faculty and 250 students, the University currently offers specialized courses in B.Tech and B.Tech (Hons) in Engineering, covering streams like Computer Science, Electrical engineering, Information Technology, and Electronic and Communications, with a special focus on new-age Digital Technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. In the Management discipline, the University currently offers specialized courses in Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Marketing and International business.

Commenting on the occasion H.E. Mr. Shukhrat Abdurakhmanov, Chief Governor of Andijan Region, Republic of Uzbekistan, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to enter into this new stage of partnership with Sharda University. The University is one of the leading higher education institutions of India. We wish Sharda group all success and hope for great co-operation and contribution in the overall development of Uzbekistan. We will extend all our support to the group time and again for a glorious path ahead."

H.E. Mr. Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat , Republic of India was also present on the opening ceremony, and said, "Sharda University has played a significant role in enhancing the educational landscape of India and I am sure the University will set another benchmark with this new campus in Uzbekistan. I wish that this partnership proves to be fruitful for both the countriesand becomes a global mark of peace, stability and outstanding work."

Commenting on this new milestone Mr. Prashant Gupta, Executive Director, Sharda University, said, "India and Uzbekistan share a great history of collaboration across new frontiers. Establishment of Sharda's campus in Uzbekistan is a fine example of the stellar relationship between the two countries and this will redefine the future of Education across not just these two countries, but the world as a whole."

He further added, "Sharda Group is well-known for its diversity and thrust for being Global. Launch of our new campus is a reiteration of our commitment to achieve greater excellence across Education and its various streams in the future to bridge gap between academia, industry and corporate. We hope to leverage our industry experience to further diversify across other sectors and markets like Tashkent, in the near future."

Spread across a sprawling 9-acre campus, the University includes a large auditorium with a seating capacity of 500 people, a dedicated sports complex for indoor basketball, indoor badminton, football, basketball, tennis, running track and cafeteria. Sharda University India will be the academic mentor for Sharda University Uzbekistan and will help the institution to deliver education excellence at par with International standard of teaching and learning. University will use best practices from across the world to provide best-in-class quality education to Uzbek students. The University has also partnered with local and international industry and academic to offer joint training programmes. Its students will thus enjoy the legacy of Sharda, India's truly global university with 27% students from 80+ countries.

Earlier this year, an agreement was signed at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in India between the Khokim of Andijan region Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov and the Head of Sharda Group Pradeep Kumar Gupta regarding the opening of a new campus in the Andijan region. Sharda University will be opening under the President's decree and after 3 years will be shifting to another 100 acres campus that has been allocated by the Government of Uzbekistan. The students will be awarded Degree of Government of Uzbekistan after completion of their courses.

Over the next few years, the University aims to become the epicentre of future-focused education in various disciplines including Engineering, Management, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture, Design, Journalism & Mass Communication, Computer Applications, Basic Sciences, Nursing, Biotechnology, Food & Technology, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Paramedical, Education, Languages, Animation, Agriculture, Visual Arts and Stem Cell & Cancer Biology. Sharda University Uzbekistan will also establish Centres of Excellence to promote research and innovation that will benefit Uzbek government, faculty and students.

About Sharda University

The Sharda Group of Institutions (SGI) has been the provider of world-class education since 1996. Sharda University is a leading educational institution based out of a 63-acre sprawling campus in Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. A venture of the renowned Sharda Group of Institutions (SGI), the University has established itself as a high-quality education provider with prime focus on holistic learning and imbibing competitive abilities in students. Sharda University has more than 180 tie-ups with global universities such as, Middlesex University, London, King's Western University, Canada, Missouri State University, Sacred Heart University, Ural Federal University, and University of Ljubljana which are beneficial for both students and the faculty. It is the largest educational group based in Uttar Pradesh, having 20,000+ students from 80+ countries and 1200+ faculty strength. More than 350 corporates have visited the university this year with 37,500+ students placed so far in various multinational companies. Sharda has 47,500+ strong alumni networks who are today leaders in their respective realms.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014209/inauguration_Sharda.jpg Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014210/Republic_Uzbekistan_Sharda.jpg PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)