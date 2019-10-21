David Mabuza to apprise MPs on progress in AfCFTA implementation

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, on Tuesday, 22 October 2019, apprise Members of Parliament on progress achieved in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which is aimed at creating a platform for market integration and intra-Africa trade and sustainable economic growth.

The African Continental Free Trade Area, signed and ratified by 54 African countries, is aimed at advancing the agenda of regional integration and create one large market integration with infrastructure and industrial development, to boost intra-Africa trade and sustainable economic growth. In this regard, Deputy President Mabuza will unpack on the position of South Africa with regards to strategies to unlock the trade and investment potential to enhance intra-regional trade.

Deputy President Mabuza, who is also the Leader of Government Business charged with the responsibility to effectively monitor the implementation of the government's programme of action, will also brief the National Assembly on a range of other developmental issues such as mechanisms put in place by government to improve integrated development and service delivery at local government level as well as progress made on Land Reform programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Service Delivery at District Level chaired by Deputy President Mabuza primarily to address the bottlenecks as well as providing impetus to deal with emergent governance challenges that undermine the delivery of quality services at local government level.

The Deputy President will in this regard, brief Parliament on progress achieved by the government to raise the levels of requisite capacity essential to address the systemic challenges of service delivery at the local government level. With regards to his work as Chairperson of the IMC on Land Reform, the Deputy President will also expand on measures to unlock the economic potential of state-owned land and assets, especially to support the revitalization of the township and rural economies.

Furthermore, given the important role played by the Moral Regeneration Movement is leading efforts to foster social cohesion and nation-building, Deputy President Mabuza will unpack on government's commitment to strengthening the capacity of the Movement in meeting its strategic goals.

