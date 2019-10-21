Solar cells made of blue wafers not to qualify as domestically produced under govt schemes: MNRE

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Monday said solar cells made up of imported semi-processed blue wafers would not qualify as domestically produced equipment for getting benefits under government schemes. The ministry has expressed hope that this would boost consumption of domestically manufactured solar PV cells which are getting incentives under various government schemes to promote renewable sources of energy in the country.

In a statement, the MNRE clarified that if diffused silicon wafer (generally called 'Blue Wafer') is imported and the same is used as raw material to manufacture solar cells in India, such cells shall not qualify as domestically manufactured solar PV cells, for the purpose of the ministry's schemes or programmes. A solar cell shall be considered to be domestically manufactured one only if the same has been manufactured in India using undiffused silicon wafer (generally called 'Black Wafer').

The ministry said it is expected that this decision will help in establishing a strong solar manufacturing base in India. A number of flagship schemes of the MNRE, such as KUSUM, have provisions for mandatory use of domestically manufactured solar PV cells.

However, the ministry said it was seen that "some manufacturers have been importing semi-processed solar PV cells (generally called blue wafers) and making final solar PV cells with little value addition in India". The order issued by MNRE in this regard stated, "A solar PV cell shall be considered to be domestically manufactured only if the same has been manufactured in India, using undiffused silicon wafer (generally called 'Black Wafer'), classifiable under Customs Tariff Head 3818 and all steps/ processes required for manufacturing solar PV cell from the undiffused silicon wafer have been carried out in India."

It further said, "If diffused silicon wafer is imported and the same is used as raw material for the manufacture of solar PV cells in India, such solar PV cells shall not qualify as domestically manufactured solar PV cells, for the purpose of MNRE's schemes/ programmes mandating use of domestically manufactured solar PV cells." The solar PV cell manufacturing facility, required to be set up under Solar Energy Corporation of India's manufacturing-linked PPA initiative, should manufacture solar PV cells from undiffused wafers, it added.

