Market leading manufacturing companies in India recognized for their global competitiveness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted the sixth annual edition of its flagship awards platform - National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) which is to recognize the companies which have successfully deployed Manufacturing Excellence practices and been able to leverage on it in being extremely competitive in the Indian Manufacturing Sector. The award ceremony was held on 18th October 2019 at Hotel ITC Grand Maratha, Mumbai.

NAMC is an awards platform that is aimed at encouraging and recognizing manufacturing units who have adopted Global manufacturing practices in their journey to become world class. The award winners of the program are the companies who have exhibited manufacturing excellence at par with global standards. These companies could also be set as the gold standard for other companies in India to benchmark themselves to catalyze their own manufacturing process excellence. Anand Louie, Director - IRIM welcomed the gathering and spoke about the current manufacturing scene in India and across. He emphasized the need for the leaders to look for the silver lining in terms of more attention by the government on Agricultural and Manufacturing sectors.

Padma Shri Dr Mylswamy Annadurai -a distinguished ISRO scientist was the chief guest at the awards event. His keynote focused on how in today's extremely competitive world, it is paramount to have the ability to execute the initiatives faster. The Guests of Honor for the evening included Purushottam Agrawal - Chairman Samta Group and Founder - Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Vamanrai Parekh- Chairman - Nilkamal Plastics Ltd, Unnathan Shekhar- Managing Director- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Jayant Dwivedy- Executive Director - USV Private Limited and Ravi Sharma - Chairman of Prama Jyoti Foundation.

The forenoon session was a closed conclave titled 'Manufacturing Thought Leaders Summit 2019' which was attended by the leadership team of the award-winning companies. The theme of the summit was focused around the decision-making process by the leaders to make manufacturing organizations more agile and resilient in the face of ever-increasing competition. In the latter half of the evening, amongst the 71 companies that were awarded, Adani Solar - Mundra Solar PV Limited bagged the Apex award followed by The Ramco Cements Ltd - R R Nagar Works and Zydus Wellness Products Ltd - Sikkim bagging 1st Runner Up and the 2nd Runner Up respectively.

A few of the participants shared their experience of the awards journey and their key learnings during their process transformation phase. "IRIM, as an unbiased third party evaluated and rated each company on its unique manufacturing excellence barometer. This rating was achieved through a structured assessment of the manufacturing facility on 10 indicators of IRIM's Manufacturing Competitiveness framework which are the building blocks behind the calculation of this index. The assessment was customized to each facility by assigning unique weightage to each of these indicators based on the organization's priorities to become more competitive," said Anand Louie Joseph, Director- IRIM.

This is the sixth edition of the NAMC conducted by IRIM in India, which is aimed at recognizing companies who have excelled in their journey towards Manufacturing Competitiveness. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read: Indian Companies most Bullish in Asia regarding new tech

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)