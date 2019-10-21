Lebanon's banks to stay closed on Tuesday - statement

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Tuesday after the government agreed on a reform package on Monday in a bid to defuse the country's biggest protests against the ruling elite in decades.

The statement from the Lebanese banking association, circulated on the National News Agency, said they were waiting for calm to be restored.

Also Read: RBI Central Board discusses regulatory framework of co-op banks amid PMC Bank scam

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)