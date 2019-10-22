KVIC and Goa Govt join hands to generate employment opportunities

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and Goa Government and have joined hands with an aim to generate employment opportunities in Goa. The Chief Minister of Goa along with the KVIC Chairman recently distributed electric potter wheels to 160 families and new models Charkhas (spinning wheels) to 50 trained women. This will create direct employment for 700 people. KVIC is also establishing a Lijjat Papad unit in Goa, which will create 200 direct jobs for the local women. It may be noted that these initiatives are first of its kind in Goa because there was no spinning and weaving activity, no Lijjat Papad unit in Goa earlier. Further, for the first time, electric potter wheels have been given to replace the traditional potter wheel which was highly labor-intensive and less efficient in terms of production. KVIC has already helped 1,000 people to get employment with these initiatives.

Known for its picturesque beaches, natural landscapes and also as one of the preferred destinations of both national and international tourists, KVIC in a short span of two months, identified beneficiaries from various villages such as Morjim, Old Goa, Panjim, Bicholim, Sakhalin, Mappasa, Dabhal and Madgaon and organized trainings in pottery, beekeeping, spinning and Papad making. The move will assist the locals and help in the creation of jobs. Chairman KVIC Mr. Saxena said that KVIC will create 10,000 new jobs in the current financial year in Goa. Chief Minister Mr. Sawant expressed his happiness and thanked KVIC for taking these unique initiatives for creating job opportunities for the local people in record time.

KVIC also participated in the vibrant Goa event as a partner and put up 30 stalls to showcase various Khadi and Village Industries products from across the country. In the three days event a record sale of Rs. 60 Lakhs was reported.

(With Inputs from PIB)