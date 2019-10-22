Marg ERP's CMD Mr. Thakur Anup Singh Wins Prestigious Udyog Rattan Award

- Marg ERP leader in inventory and accounting software in India

NEW DELHI, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr.Thakur Anup Singh, CMD,Marg ERP Limited, leading ERP Software solutions provider in India which has presence in 25+ countries worldwide, has won prestigious 'Udyog Rattan Award' from 'Institute of Economic Studies' for his exceptional work in transforming how MSMEs can accelerate their business by using technology.

'Institute of Economic Studies' has conferred the award to Mr.Thakur Anup Singh, CMD of Marg ERP, in an award function held at New Delhi. The award is a recognition for the contribution he and his organisation Marg ERP have made by bringing technological disruptions among 2,50,000 SMEs in India and are geared up to increase this number to 6,00,000 in the next three years.

The company is a leader in inventory management software for Pharma and FMCG sector and second largest player in providing accounting software in the country.

The Udyog Rattan Award is conferred annually to Indian citizens, for their outstanding contribution to the economic development of the country. The award is conferred by the Institute of Economic Studies, India (IES), affiliated to Government of India. The winners are selected by a panel of judges who are usually eminent citizens with economic backgrounds.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Anup Singh, CMD, Marg ERP Ltd., said, "It is an immense honour to be bestowed by such a prestigious award. We started Marg ERP with the dream to work closely with MSMEs in our country and use our tech knowledge to create value and growth proposition for promising enterprises. MSMEs are the powerhouse of the Indian Economy and by far the richest pool of talented entrepreneurs and ideas. Working with this driven and exceptional fraternity and the young, motivated and talented team at Marg EPR in itself is rewarding."

About Marg ERP Ltd.:

Marg ERP is a leader in inventory and accounting software in India. The company has over one million active users, caters to 250,000 MSMEs, and has captured 60 percent of the pharma industry.

The customer profile of the company include MSME, Retailers, Distributors and Manufacturers. Marg has a team of over 600 people working on building new and innovative software products and solutions for customers. The company has presence in over 700+ districts across the country with an international reach in 25 overseas markets.

Marg ERP works with the channel partners who further provide our software products and solutions to customers. Marg currently works with 1200 partners across the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015199/Mr_Thakur_Udyog_Rattna_Award.jpg

