Nicole Kidman wears platinum jewellery to the 'Gala for the Global Ocean'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nicole Kidman wore Platinum jewellery from Harry Winston to the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monte-Carlo on September 26th. Long statement earrings set in platinum are popular on the red carpet as also recently seen on Jennifer Lopez at the CFDA Fashion Awards, and Gigi Hadid at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala.

Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)