Business brief

International Life Sciences Institute India (ILSI) on Tuesday said it has launched a project to study various factors affecting brain health. The project -- Nutrition and Brain Health From Pediatrics to Geriatrics (NABHI) -- will study the various factors affecting brain health, review the research undertaken and chalk out programmes, identify research to be undertaken for improving brain health particularly in Indian population, the institute said in a statement.

The project spearheaded by ILSI India will help establishing correlation among nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle. The findings of the study will have universal application, particularly to India, which is home to over 1.3 billion people, ILSI India Chairman, Prof. P K Seth said.

