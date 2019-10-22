Syngene International Q2 profit up 64 pc to Rs 128 cr

Contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International on Tuesday reported a 63.60 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 128.1 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a profit of Rs 78.3 crore in the year-ago period, Syngene International said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income stood at Rs 485.2 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 436.8 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. Revenue grew 11 percent to Rs 485 crore from Rs 437 crore in the year-ago period.

"Continued growth in our Discovery Services business, combined with consistent performances in our dedicated R&D centers and Development Services business were key to this performance," CEO Jonathan Hunt said. Shares of Syngene International closed at Rs 326.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.64 percent from the previous close.

