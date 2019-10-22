Business briefs 2

Tech giant IBM on Tuesday unveiled z15, a new enterprise platform that focusses on enhanced privacy of customer data across hybrid multi-cloud environments. "With z15, clients can manage who gets access to data via policy-based controls, with an industry-first capability to revoke access to data across the hybrid cloud. With the growing adoption of hybrid multi-cloud environments, the importance of maintaining data security and privacy only grows more acute and challenging," IBM India/South Asia Director Systems Viswanath Ramaswamy said.

The IBM z15 culminates four years of development with over 3,000 IBM Z patents issued or in process and, represents a collaboration with input from over 100 companies.

* Bengaluru-based fintech startup Crediwatch on Tuesday said it has secured USD 3.2 million (about Rs 23 crore) in funding led by ARTIS Labs. The series A funding will accelerate R&D and commercialisation of Crediwatch's platform, a statement said.

Additional new investors in the round include Abstract Ventures, it added. Previously, Crediwatch had raised USD 1.6 million from Modern India Ltd, family offices of Vijay Kumar Jatia, Contrarian Vriddhi Fund, Vaibhav Domkundwar’s Better Capital, Mekin Maheshwari (Flipkart) and Pithambar Gona (former MD of Blackstone Pvt Equity Asia) bringing the total funding till date to USD 5 million, the statement said.

Klaus IT to double headcount to 2,600 people in two years * Klaus IT Solutions, an engineering and IT solutions provider based in Bengaluru, on Tuesday said it plans to double its headcount to 2,600 people in the next two years.

The company, which provides services and solutions to companies across industries like avionics, automotive, BFSI, healthcare and industrial automation, has launched a new 200-seater development centre in Bengaluru, a statement said. The company currently employs around 1,300 employees in the country and plans to double its headcount in the next two years, it added.

M&S Partners invests in Healofy * Women social network Healofy on Tuesday said it has received an undisclosed amount of funding from Japanese investment firm, M&S Partners.

Prior to this, the Bengaluru-based startup had raised USD 9.5 million from Omidyar Network India, BabyTree Group, BAce Capital - a fund backed by Alibaba’s Ant Financial Services Group and angel investors. With over 2 million app downloads, the app has created a strong community of over 5 lakh daily active users (DAUs) and one million monthly active users (MAUs).

