ICICI Prudential Life Q2 net profit remains flat at Rs 301 cr

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 22-10-2019 21:23 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported an almost flat standalone net profit at Rs 301 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. However, the company's total income during July-September fell to Rs 8,027 crore from Rs 8,990 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share for the first half of the current financial year. ICICI Prudential Life said its value of the new business increased 20.2 percent to Rs 709 crore in the second half of 2019-20 from Rs 590 crore in the first half of the previous financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
