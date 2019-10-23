Jinergy to Impove Power Output of HJT Module to 530W

Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd ( "Jinergy" ), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, was invited to share insights on grid parity at PV ModuleTech 2019, organized by PV Tech, one of the influential media in PV industry.

According to Jinergy, higher efficiency, lower initial investment, and higher reliability will be the key factors to reduce LCOE and move toward grid parity.

With excellent temperature coefficient, excellent low light performance, bifacial power generation, and extremely low degradation HJT will be the future high-efficiency technology. Being one of the first PV manufacturers to commercialize HJT modules in China, Jinergy is still working to improve HJT mass production technology. According to Jinergy, deploying MBB, half-cut as well as 166 wafer, a bifacial power output of its fourth generation of HJT module will be 530W, effectively boosts power generation and reduces LCOE.

Besides efficiency, initial investment and reliability are also unneglectable elements influencing LCOE. With demonstrated extremely low degradation and PID in third party test and Datong PV application front runner phase I, Jinergy's polycrystalline and monocrystalline modules are proved with high reliability, bringing more benefits for investors. Moreover, by adopting larger wafer, MBB, half-cut and bifacial technology, Jinergy high-efficiency modules will also help cut BOS cost.

By virtue of high efficiency and reliable quality, Jinergy is widely recognized by customers globally. In 2018, overseas shipments of Jinergy accounted for 40% of its total shipments and the number expects to be over 50% this year. "Being added to BNEF Tier 1 list since Q1 2019, Jinergy will continue to bring high efficiency, high quality and reliable solar modules to the global market," said Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinergy.

About Jinergy

Jinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT.

By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficiency HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years.

