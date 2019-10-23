JPMorgan sees Johnson passing Brexit deal if given short Brexit delay

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said on Wednesday that if the European Union offered Prime Minister Boris Johnson a short Brexit extension then he would probably succeed in passing his Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

"It is easier to see that unanimity being established quickly around simply agreeing to the UK's request. But we are on the look-out for headlines suggesting France (and Barnier) think a shorter extension should be offered," the bank said.

"If the Council chooses to meet to decide a response to the UK request, we would expect their arguments to carry the day. And if offered a short extension, we would expect PM Johnson to return to his attempt to pass the WAB, and probably succeed in doing so."

Also Read: New Brexit turmoil as Boris Johnson sends unsigned extension letter to EU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)