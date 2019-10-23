Inox Leisure reports 42 pc growth in Q2 total revenue

Multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported total revenue of Rs 524 crore in the July to September quarter, 42 per cent up from Rs 369 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY19. Inox also hosted the highest number of guests in a quarter with a footfall count of 1.9 crore, up 39 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to Rs 107 crore with a 121 per cent growth and profit after tax stood at Rs 51 crore, up 327 per cent from previous year's second quarter.

The board declared an interim dividend of 10 per cent or Re 1 per equity share. Inox is among India's largest multiplex chains with 144 multiplexes and 598 screens in 68 cities. The company's emphasis on innovations and service in food and beverage delivered revenue levels of Rs 141 crore with a 48 per cent growth.

Inox has added 27 new screens in the FY20 so far, underlining the company's expansion focus. It continued its focus on technology and formats with the roll-out of India's first 270-degree multi-projection ScreenX auditorium at Inorbit Mall Malad in Mumbai and Quest Mall in Kolkata. (ANI)

