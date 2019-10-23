International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed as Boeing offsets weak earnings reports

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 23-10-2019 19:25 IST
U.S. stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as Boeing rose after reaffirming the timeline for its grounded 737 MAX's return to service, countering losses from Caterpillar and Texas Instruments, which fell on weak forecasts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.14 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 26,835.24.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.98 points, or 0.07%, at 2,994.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.06 points, or 0.17%, to 8,090.24 at the opening bell.

