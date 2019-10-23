CULT 2019 creates a cult following at their latest fest

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): CULT 2019, the fourth edition of the Annual Design and Cultural Fest organized by the World University of Design on18th and 19th October 2019, turned out to be a grand success. CULT 2019 made waves with more than 2000 students from across colleges like Ashoka University, Delhi College of Art and Commerce, LSR, Janki Devi, Gargi, Jamia Milia, Hansraj, Bhagat Singh, Deshbandhu, Zakir Hussain College, FDDI, IMT, DCRUST, VIPS, Amity University, LPU, Lady Hardinge, Shri Aurobindo college etc came together for 2-day long pulsating festival.

The energies were sky rocketing with an array of events in which students participated to exhibit their talents. The show commenced with lighting the Lamp of Knowledge by Dr Sanjay Gupta, the Vice Chancellor, World University of Design. CULT 2019 was an extravagant show that added to the spirit of the carnival. The feisty ride of fun, music, dance, endless selfies and high vibes gave an opportune platform to young hustlers. To interact with each other Students participated in a myriad of design competitions like soulful group/duet/solo vocals, energetic group dance competition, artistic Live sketching, Canon-supported 'clickotory' photography competition, entrepreneurial incubation competition, electrifying battle of bands and the mesmerizing fashion ramp show.

Khalsa College grabbed the 1st prize for Street Play and Mittal School of Business, LPU won the judges heart by their energetic performance in Battle of Bands. World University of Design bagged a beautiful trophy for winning the fashion show event. The show concluded on a grand note, where everybody danced, sang and partied in the Starry Night with International Singer Rimi Nique and the Indian Idol finalist Hardeep Singh. Students grooved to the beats of DJ Ashish. "Youth Fests are cradles of the students' artistic, cultural and overall development. These are the forums where young artistic talents are discovered. Today, fests have become a top priority in academic calendars. Such events will certainly accelerate the cultural growth of the country. As a whole, youth festivals give the opportunity and wings to develop the qualities of mutual respect, love, communal harmony and national integration," said Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design.

"I extend my best wishes to all the participants and hope they gain maximum exposure from the two-day extravaganza without worrying about winning and losing," he concluded. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

