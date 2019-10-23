International Development News
Bitcoin plunges 7% to hit five-month low

Reuters
Updated: 23-10-2019 21:07 IST
The price of bitcoin, the world's best-known virtual currency, dropped more than 7% on Wednesday to $7,412, its lowest since the middle of May.

It was not immediately clear why the price, which started its descent around 1340 GMT, had fallen so sharply. Bitcoin's price on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange was last down at $7,474.

