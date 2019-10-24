Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for Haloperidol Decanoate injection

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday said it has received approval from the USFDA for Haloperidol Decanoate injection used in the treatment of schizophrenia. The product will be manufactured at Liva Pharma's manufacturing facility at Vadodara, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Haloperidol is used in the treatment of schizophrenia and for the control of tics and vocal utterances of Tourette syndrome. "Liva Pharmaceuticals Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Cadila Healthcare Limited, has received the approval from the USFDA for Haloperidol Decanoate injection, 50 mg (base)/mL and 100 mg (base)/mL, single-dose vials, 250 mg (base)/5 mL (50 mg (base)/mL) and 500 mg (base)/5 mL (100 mg (base)/mL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)